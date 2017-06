March 3 Purapharm Corp Ltd:

* Purapharm corp ltd- purchaser, a unit, entered into stock purchase agreement with sellers

* Purchaser has agreed to acquire all issued and outstanding share capital in target company

* Purapharm corp ltd - total consideration payable by purchaser for acquisition is us$5.4 million

* Purapharm corp ltd- purapharm health limited as purchaser

* Target company being k'an herb company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: