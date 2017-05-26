Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
May 26 Purapharm Corp Ltd
* Proposal for payment of final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016 of hk 2.02 cents per share was approved at agm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* Says it signed a 111.08 billion won contract with Suzhou Guang'ao healthcare Co., Ltd to provide medicine ODF in China
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER