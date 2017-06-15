June 15 Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core
acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - $32.6 million
unconditional agreement to acquire a core asset in richmond,
british columbia
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - announces $55.7
million (us$42.0 million) acquisition of a core asset in dallas,
texas
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust- richmond acquisition is
expected to close late q2 or early q3 2017 and will be financed
with existing cash on hand.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - announces $39.1
million acquisition of trust's existing joint venture partner's
interest in three assets in north carolina
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - announces $33.9
million in dispositions of three assets in british columbia and
alberta
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - richmond acquisition
will be immediately accretive to trust's adjusted funds from
operations per unit or "affopu"
* Pure Industrial Real Estate - remaining 49% interest in 3
buildings in north carolina from trust's existing jv partner for
gross purchase price of about $39.1 million
* Pure Industrial Real Estate - financed n carolina deal
with cash on hand, through assumption of jv partner's interest
in related mortgage of about $18.9 million
