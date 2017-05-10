May 10 Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016

* Adjusted funds from operations per unit were $0.09 for three months ended March 31, 2017

* Qtrly FFO per unit of $0.10

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S