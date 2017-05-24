May 24 Pure Storage Inc

* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $214 million to $222 million

* Q1 revenue $182.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $177.5 million

* Pure storage inc - qtrly earnings per share net loss per share $0.30

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $975 million to $1.025 billion

* Pure storage inc - qtrly non-gapp net loss per share $0.14

* Pure storage inc sees ‍ full year non-gaap gross margin in range of 63.5% to 66.5%​

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $989.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pure storage inc sees fy ‍non-gaap operating margin in range of -9% to -5%​