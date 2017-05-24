BRIEF-Agrium and Potash Corp will become Nutrien, upon closure of merger transaction
* Upon closure of the merger transaction, Agrium and Potashcorp will become nutrien
May 24 Pure Storage Inc
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Sees q2 2018 revenue $214 million to $222 million
* Q1 revenue $182.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $177.5 million
* Pure storage inc - qtrly earnings per share net loss per share $0.30
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $975 million to $1.025 billion
* Pure storage inc - qtrly non-gapp net loss per share $0.14
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $975 million to $1.025 billion
* Pure storage inc sees full year non-gaap gross margin in range of 63.5% to 66.5%
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $989.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pure storage inc sees fy non-gaap operating margin in range of -9% to -5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Upon closure of the merger transaction, Agrium and Potashcorp will become nutrien
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
* 8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: