BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
March 1 Pure Storage Inc:
* Pure Storage Inc qtrly net loss per share $0.21
* Pure Storage Inc qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 revenue $227.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $224.5 million
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $975 million to $1.025 billion
* Pure Storage Inc sees full year fiscal 2018 non-gaap gross margin in range of 63.5% to 66.5%
* Pure Storage Inc sees Q1 fiscal 2018 revenue in range of $171 million to $179 million
* Pure Storage Inc sees Q1 fiscal 2018 non-gaap gross margin in range of 63.5% to 66.5%
* Q1 revenue view $201.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $224.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
* Seacor Marine-during audit for year ended Dec 31, 2016, material weaknesses in internal control were identified related to review, approval of manual journal entries