BRIEF-Euroconsultants reduces the share capital by EUR 2.6 mln
* REDUCES THE SHARE CAPITAL BY THE AMOUNT OF EUR 2.6 MILLION FOR EQUIVALENT OFFSETTING LOSSES
July 6 Pureprofile Ltd
* Paul Chan, founder and current Ceo of Pureprofile, has decided to move to a new role as chief innovation officer
* Pro forma FY17 revenue (statutory revenue adjusted to include a full 12 months of Cohort's revenue) is expected to be $62.9m
* Statutory and pro forma operating EBITDA margins are expected to be in line with or exceed EBITDA margins achieved in h1 FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REDUCES THE SHARE CAPITAL BY THE AMOUNT OF EUR 2.6 MILLION FOR EQUIVALENT OFFSETTING LOSSES
July 6 China Shipbuilding Industry Group Sea Defense and Information Confrontation Co Ltd
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions