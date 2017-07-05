July 6 Pureprofile Ltd

* Paul Chan, founder and current Ceo of Pureprofile, has decided to move to a new role as chief innovation officer

* Pro forma FY17 revenue (statutory revenue adjusted to include a full 12 months of Cohort's revenue) is expected to be $62.9m

* Statutory and pro forma operating EBITDA margins are expected to be in line with or exceed EBITDA margins achieved in h1 FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: