April 24 Purple Group Ltd:

* A weak trading performance in our core operations is further compounded by write-off of a legacy asset - chairman

* All group businesses posted revenue for past six months that was in line with that generated in second half of 2016

* Basic earnings and heps for hy 2017, have decreased from a profit of 1.29 cents in hy 2016 to a loss of (5.52) cents per share for hy 2017

* Non-Current assets decreased by r28.9 million during hy 2017, mainly comprising write-down of purple group's direct investment in rpih.