BRIEF-Cenergy Holdings appoints Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO
* Announces appointment of Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO of the company, replacing Efstratios Thomadakis
April 24 Purple Group Ltd:
* A weak trading performance in our core operations is further compounded by write-off of a legacy asset - chairman
* All group businesses posted revenue for past six months that was in line with that generated in second half of 2016
* Basic earnings and heps for hy 2017, have decreased from a profit of 1.29 cents in hy 2016 to a loss of (5.52) cents per share for hy 2017
* Non-Current assets decreased by r28.9 million during hy 2017, mainly comprising write-down of purple group's direct investment in rpih.
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
* Says registers the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with the Spanish market regulator CNMV