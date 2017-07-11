BRIEF-Putprop says to buy further 15.51 pct stake in Pilot Peridot 1 Proprietary Ltd

July 11 (Reuters) - Putprop Ltd

* Has concluded an agreement for acquisition of a further 15.51 pct shareholding in Pilot Peridot 1 Proprietary Limited

* Purchase consideration which will be settled by means of internally generated cash will be paid in four tranches

* Total purchase consideration of 24 mln rand, such that putprop's total shareholding in Pilot Peridot has increased to 53.461

* Effective date of acquisition is 30 June 2017