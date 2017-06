Feb 28 PVA Tepla AG:

* FY group sales of around 85 million euros ($89.95 million) (previous year: 71.5 million euros)

* FY EBIT will be at the upper end of the projected bandwidth of 2 million - 4 million euros (previous year: 0.1 million euros)

* FY order intake is below the level of 2015 and amounted to 70.5 million euros (previous year: 101.5 million euros)

* Order backlog as at Dec. 31, 2016 amounts to 50.6 million euros (previous year: 67.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)