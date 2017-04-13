April 13 PVH Corp

* PVH announces licensing agreement with USA Legwear for Warner's socks and hosiery

* PVH - Warner's product offering to include women's sheer hosiery, tights, leggings, thigh highs, knee highs, trouser socks, among other things

* PVH - 2 units entered license deal with USA legwear under which USA Legwear to manufacture, sell, distribute women's hosiery, socks under Warner's brand