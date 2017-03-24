BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Pvh Corp:
* PVH Corp. And Li & Fung Limited form new strategic supply chain partnership
* Says agreements provide for cessation of existing non-exclusive buying agency agreement between cos
* Says agreements also provide for cessation of existing non-exclusive buying agency agreement between cos
* Transaction is expected to close on July 1, 2017; new supply chain relationship is expected to be mutually beneficial to both cos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
SANTIAGO, June 16 Arauco, a unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA, confirmed on Friday that it had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Brazilian pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, with the purpose of exploring "a possible investment."
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy grocer Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion in a move that gives the online retailer a physical network of stores to distribute fresh food and other goods to millennials and wealthy consumers.