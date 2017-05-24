May 24 PVH Corp

* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance

* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.60 to $1.63

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $7.40 to $7.50

* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.35 to $1.38

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $6.24 to $6.34

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.65

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.89

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.96 billion

* Pvh corp - revenue in tommy hilfiger business for quarter increased 6% to $842 million compared to prior year period

* Pvh corp - fy guidance includes a negative impact of $0.35 per share related to foreign currency exchange rates

* Pvh corp - qtrly tommy hilfiger international comparable store sales increased 14%

* Pvh corp - qtrly tommy hilfiger north america revenue decreased 5% to $318 million compared to prior year period

* Pvh corp - sees fy revenue for calvin klein business is projected to increase approximately 6%

* Pvh corp - sees fy revenue for tommy hilfiger business is projected to increase approximately 2%

* Pvh corp - revenue for tommy hilfiger business in q2 is projected to increase approximately 1% which includes negative impact of g-iii license

* Pvh corp - revenue in q2 of 2017 is projected to increase approximately 5%

* Pvh corp - revenue for calvin klein business in q2 is projected to increase approximately 6%

* Pvh corp - revenue for tommy hilfiger business in q2 is projected to increase approximately 1%

* Pvh corp- revenue in calvin klein business for quarter increased 5% to $756 million; calvin klein north america revenue decreased 1% to $375 million in quarter

* Pvh corp- 5% decline in north america comparable store sales in quarter for calvin klein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: