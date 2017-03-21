UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Pyeong Hwa Automotive Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell 210,000 shares in PHC, an automobile parts firm, for 88.56 billion won
* Says it will hold 0.96 percent stake(14,199 shares) in the co after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/lcCgsA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources