2 days ago
BRIEF-Pyne Gould Corporation considers impact of Wilaci fee decision
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 4:53 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Pyne Gould Corporation considers impact of Wilaci fee decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Pyne Gould Corporation Ltd

* PGC board considers impact of Wilaci fee decision

* While it determines any payment will be required, it will recognise a potential contingent liability in FY 2016-17 because of Wilaci appeal judgement

* In separate proceedings, receivers seek a declaration that various assets of TLF and its subsidiaries are subject to Wilaci's security

* Refers to NZ supreme court refusing to leave to torchlight fund no 1 LP to appeal prior ruling that it pay a$31.5 million to Wilaci pty in late payment fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

