April 13 PZ Cussons Plc:

* Trading update in respect of period 25 January 2017 to 12 April 2017.

* Overall performance of group has been in line with expectations.

* Cash generation for period also in line with expectations.

* In UK, performance in washing and bathing division robust; impact of margin improvement initiatives offset higher costs due to weaker pound

* Europe - in beauty division, performance has been good across Sanctuary, St Tropez, Charles Worthington and Fudge

* Performance in smaller markets of Thailand and Middle East has been in line with expectations

* Performance in smaller markets of Ghana And Kenya has been in line with expectations.

* Outlook for financial year ending 31 may remains in line with expectations.

* In Nigeria, there has been some improvement in liquidity in both interbank and secondary markets

* All business units across personal care, home care, electricals and food & nutrition have traded relatively well

* Group's balance sheet remains strong and well placed to pursue new opportunities as they arise.