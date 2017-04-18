April 18 Pzena Investment Management Inc :

* Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Reports results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue rose 24 percent to $32 million

* Pzena Investment Management Inc - average assets under management for q1 of 2017 were $31.3 billion, an increase of 9.8 pct from $28.5 billion for q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: