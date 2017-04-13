Swedish prosecutor closes SCA probe without charges
STOCKHOLM, June 15 A Swedish prosecutor said on Thursday that a bribery investigation regarding representatives of forestry group SCA had been closed without resulting in any charges.
April 13 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PZU)
* The supervisory board of Poland's largest insurer, PZU, has appointed Pawel Surowka as the company's chief executive officer for a term ending in 2018
* Surowka worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2007 until 2013 representing the bank and building relations with prospective clients in central and eastern Europe
* In June last year, he was appointed chief executive of the life insurance subsidiary of PZU, PZU Zycie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district.