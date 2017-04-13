April 13 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PZU)

* The supervisory board of Poland's largest insurer, PZU, has appointed Pawel Surowka as the company's chief executive officer for a term ending in 2018

* Surowka worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2007 until 2013 representing the bank and building relations with prospective clients in central and eastern Europe

* In June last year, he was appointed chief executive of the life insurance subsidiary of PZU, PZU Zycie