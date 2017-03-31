BRIEF-Shenzhen Heungkong gets regulatory approval to issue up to 1.2 bln yuan bonds
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($176.60 million) bonds
March 31 Q Capital Partners Co Ltd :
* Says all of its 20th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on March 31
* Says it has raised 7.5 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/v0faY0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($176.60 million) bonds
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network