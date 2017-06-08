BRIEF-Hengtong Optic-electric wins China Unicom' bids to provide cables
* Says co won two bids from China Unicom, to provide ordinary fiber optic cables and ribbon cables
June 8 Q-FREE ASA:
* Q-FREE - NEW TOLLING CONTRACT FOR FERRIES
* GETS NEW CONTRACT FROM FJORD1 FOR DELIVERY OF AUTOPASS SOLUTIONS FOR NORWEGIAN FERRY CONNECTIONS
* INCLUDING THIS AWARD, Q-FREE HAS RECEIVED THREE ORDERS FROM FJORD1 WITH A TOTAL VALUE OF 65 MNOK OVER COMING 8-10 YEARS
* NORWEGIAN FERRY CONNECTIONS INCLUDED ARE HAREID-SULESUND AND MAGERHOLM -SYKKYLVEN ("SULAPAKKEN") Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.653531 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 23
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.