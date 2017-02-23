BRIEF-Extrawell Pharmaceutical issues profit warning
* Group expects to record a decline in profit of not less than 30% for year ended 31 March 2017
Feb 23 Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd
* Company is undertaking an independent strategic review of options available for its business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group expects to record a decline in profit of not less than 30% for year ended 31 March 2017
* SAYS WILL COMMERCIALIZE PM1183 WITH TRADE NAME OF ZEPSYRE Source text: http://bit.ly/2rCIKmp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS