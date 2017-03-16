March 16 Q Technology Group Co Ltd

* Revenue of group for year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to approximately RMB4.99 billion, up 126.6%

* Board has recommended payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 December 2016 of about RMB3.5 cents per share

* Profit of the group for the year ended 31 December 2016 was about RMB190.8 million representing an increase of approximately 87.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: