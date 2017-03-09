Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 9 QAD Inc:
* QAD reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $73 million
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $288 million to $292 million
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $68 million to $70 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $69.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $287.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)