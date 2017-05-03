UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
May 3 Lagardere/Qatar Holding LLC:
* Qatar Holding has raised its voting rights stake in media group Lagardere to 16.7 percent, having gone above the 15 percent voting rights threshold, according to AMF filing
* Qatar Holding holds 13 percent of Lagardere's share capital, could increase its stake further but has no plans to gain control of Lagardere, adds the AMF filing
* Qatar Holding eyeing strategic partnerships that could boost Lagardere's long-term value - AMF filing
* Qatar Holding considering seeking representation on Lagardere's supervisory board
* Qatar Holding is part of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) sovereign wealth fund
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Thursday that New Zealand's central bank should add debt-to-income (DTI) limits on home loans to its toolkit to help cool the country's housing market.
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement