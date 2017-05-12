May 12 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd

* Qatar Holding sold 13.6 million shares in Agbank at an average price of HK$3.515 a share on May 8, taking holdings to 7.84 percent from 7.88 percent previously - HKEx filing

* Qatar Investment Authority sold 13.6 million shares in Agbnk at an average price of HK$3.515 a share on May 8, taking holdings to 7.97 percent from 8.01 percent previously - HKEx filing

Source text in English: bit.ly/2pF889O; bit.ly/2r95Zp3

