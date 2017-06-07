UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 Qatar Investment Authority:
* Qatar Investment Authority responds to Wall Street Journal article on Russia buying back Rosneft shares
* Qatar Investment Authority says "Glencore and QIA informed WSJ that allegation of a buy back arrangement was untrue"
* Qatar Investment Authority says under contractual arrangements, there is no right of Rosneft or Russian government to buy back Rosneft shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources