Nikkei rises to one-week high after BOJ keeps policy steady
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
April 16 Qatar Islamic Bank
* Q1 net profit 555 million riyals versus 492 million riyals year ago
* Q1 total income 1.50 billion riyals versus 1.29 billion riyals year ago Source: (bit.ly/2og6Mm0) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
June 16 Taiwan's State-run Chang Hwa Bank , the ninth-largest bank by assets:
* DIVESTITURE PROJECT OF PRIVATE BANKING ACTIVITIES IN ASIA