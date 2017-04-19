BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 Doha Bank:
* Q1 net profit 364 million riyals versus 354 million riyals year ago
* Q1 net operating income increases by 1 percent to 724 million riyals
* Customr deposits 54 billion riyals as at March 31
* Loans and advances 59.5 billion riyals as at March 31 Source: (bit.ly/2oLa5nZ) Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Swiss private banking group Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe into the world soccer governing body FIFA.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.