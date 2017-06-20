June 20 Mannai Corporation:
* Acquires 12 percent stake in Gfi Informatique from Apax
France and Altamir
* Says acquired 8.1 million shares in Gfi Informatique at a
price per share of €8.00
* Says following acquisition, co holds 64 percent whereas
Apax France and Altamir hold 6 percent of share capital and
voting rights of Gfi Informatique
* Says will further acquire 17 percent of share capital and
voting rights of Gfi Informatique from Boussard & Gavaudan in
july 2017
* Says will further acquire 15 percent of share capital and
voting rights of Gfi Informatique from from Apax France, Altamir
and Boussard & Gavaudan in 2018
Source:(bit.ly/2rQdtfM)
Further company coverage: