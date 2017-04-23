BRIEF-TMG upholds support for Mediahuis/VPE offer after Talpa's offer
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT TAKES NOTE OF TALPA'S UNSOLICITED AND UNREALISTIC OFFER
April 23 Ooredoo Qsc
* Announces Ooredoo Maldives IPO launch on April 30, 2017 offering of up to 40 percent of Ooredoo Maldives existing shares
* Ooredoo Maldives shares will be listed on Maldives Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.50 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Says it will distribute one new share for every share as stock dividends for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on June 21