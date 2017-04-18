April 19 Qbe Insurance Group Ltd

* announces proposed issue of senior notes, intended to be issued in accordance with qbe's green bond framework

* mandated HSBC Bank , Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Lloyds Bank PLC and Morgan Stanley & Co in connection with a issue of notes

* senior notes to be issued by qbe under its recently established u.s.$4 billion medium term note programme. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: