BRIEF-Tusker Medical raises $10.2 mln in equity financing
* Tusker Medical Inc files to say it has raised $10.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $18 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s8IGhH)
Feb 28 Qbe Insurance Group Ltd-
* Ogden discount rate decision announced
* On 27 Feb 2017, UK ministry of justice announced a reduction in statutory discount rate for use in determination of lump sum payments
* Outcome was not allowed for in qbe's 2017 targeted combined operating ratio range of 93.5% - 95.0% as outlined in qbe's 2016 annual report
* Lump sum payments in relation to UK personal injury claims (ogden tables)
* As a consequence, industry- wide price increases are expected in affected classes
* Adoption of revised rate to result in one-off increase in group's net central estimate of outstanding claims liabilities of $160mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Italy's Finance Minister said on Friday he was confident a positive solution can soon be reached with the European Union for two ailing banks from the Veneto region.