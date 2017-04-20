Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
April 21 Qbe Insurance Group Ltd
* Pricing on usd300m fixed rate senior notes due 2022
* Notes will bear 3.00 % per annum interest
* Notes issued for term of 5.5 years (maturing 21 october 2022)
* Priced an issue of usd300 million fixed rate senior notes due 2022, to be issued under its usd4 billion medium term note programme
* Settlement and issue of notes at an issue price of usd200,000 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.