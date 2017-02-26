BRIEF-Wihlborgs signs lease with Mediplast in Malmö
* WIHLBORGS HAS SIGNED A LEASE WITH MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY MEDIPLAST FOR 11,500 M² IN FOSIE, MALMÖ.
Feb 27 Qbe Insurance Group Ltd-
* Fy revenue $17,267 million versus $16,574 million
* Fy net profit $844 million versus $687 million a year ago
* Final dividend 33 australian cents per share
* "Market backdrop will remain challenging in 2017"
* Sees fy17 investment return 2.5 percent to 3 percent
* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2mzXujE) Further company coverage:
* Skanska builds new recreation center for Boston College in Massachusetts, USA, for USD 113m, about SEK 1 billion
WASHINGTON, June 16 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.