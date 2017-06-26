BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Battleground Village
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina
June 27 Qbe Insurance Group Ltd
* Responds to ASX aware query
* QBE insurance group responds to ASX query regarding earnings guidance
* Says it wasn't until meeting on June 21 that the financial condition of each of its global divisions had been clarified and confirmed
* Determined that statement made in 2017 AGM regarding target combined operating ratio of 93.5%-95% would need to be revised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Dexus establishes healthcare jv with Commercial & General-dxs.ax
* Cme group announces the launch of Australian wheat fob (platts) futures contract