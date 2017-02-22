BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 QEP Resources Inc
* QEP Resources Inc says qtrly loss per share $0.22
* QEP Resources Inc qtrly revenue $399.7 million versus. $468.3 million last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $395.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V