BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 QEP Resources Inc:
* QEP Resources reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results and announces 2017 capital investment plan and guidance
* Q4 loss per share $0.56
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.15 excluding items
* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 total oil equivalent production 57.0 - 60.0 mmboe
* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 oil production 21.0 mmbbl - 22.0 mmbbl
* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 gas production 180.0 bcf - 190.0 bcf
* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 total capital investment $950 - $1,000 million
* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 ngl production 5.75 mmbbl - 6.25 mmbbl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V