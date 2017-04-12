PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 12 Qiagen Nv
* Says new research suggests potential for additional clinical utility of qiagen's quantiferon-tb gold plus
* Says number of clinical studies are underway to explore broader applications based on cd8+ capability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July