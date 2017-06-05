BRIEF-Voxel's unit wins 1.6 million euro deal on Malta
* SAYS ITS UNIT ALTERIS SA SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH COMECER SPA
June 5Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement