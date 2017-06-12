June 12 Qingdao Liqun Department Store Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 16

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d88Tur

