April 12 Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine Co Ltd :

* Says its Beijing unit and partner will set up a business JV in Shanxi, which will be engaged in food wholesale and daily necessities retail business

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 3 million yuan and its unit will hold 60 percent stake in it for 1.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kedfpt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)