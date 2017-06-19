WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Qiwi Plc:
* Qiwi plc - Otkritie Holding JSC, Otkritie Investments Cyprus Limited commenced tender offer to purchase for cash up to 24.8 million class b shares of Qiwi
* Qiwi plc - to purchase for cash up to 24.8 million class b shares of Qiwi at a purchase price of $28.00 per class b share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.