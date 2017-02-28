UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Ql Resources Bhd
* Qtrly revenue 799.1 million rgt
* Qtrly profit attributable 56 million rgt
* Special single-tier dividend of 3 sen per ordinary share
* Year ago qtrly profit attributable 57.9 million rgt; year ago qtrly revenue 738 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources