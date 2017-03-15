UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Qliro Group Ab (Publ)
* Qliro becomes a credit market company
* Says has received license from Finansinspektionen (Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, FSA) to operate as a credit market company
* The license enables Qliro to launch in Norway, introduce savings accounts which are subject to the state-provided deposit insurance and introduce new digital financial services and entails that Qliro AB now operates under Finansinspektionen’s supervision
* Share gains 6.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources