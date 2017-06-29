BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services
* WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Qmx Gold Corp
* Qmx gold corp - entered into agreement to sell 100% of non-core aurbel east property, located in val d'or, quebec, to probe metals inc. For $1 million
* Qmx gold corp - intends to use proceeds of sale for general working capital purposes and to fund core exploration activities
* Qmx gold corp - commenced drilling on bonnefond south plug zone to test a reinterpretation of historical geological model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Danaher - On June 30, DH Europe Finance issued Eur 250 million of floating rate senior notes due 2022, Eur 600 million of 1.200% senior notes due 2027
