June 29 Qmx Gold Corp

* Qmx gold corp - entered into agreement to sell 100% of non-core aurbel east property, located in val d'or, quebec, to probe metals inc. For $1 million

* Qmx gold corp - intends to use proceeds of sale for general working capital purposes and to fund core exploration activities

* Qmx gold corp - commenced drilling on bonnefond south plug zone to test a reinterpretation of historical geological model