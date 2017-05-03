May 3 Qorvo Inc

* Qorvo® announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 revenue $643 million versus I/B/E/S view $631.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Non-GAAP quarterly revenue in range of $610 million to $650 million expected for June 2017 quarter

* Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 47% expected for June 2017 quarter

* For June 2017 quarter, non-GAAP diluted EPS expected in range of $0.70 to $0.90