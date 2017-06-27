Samsung Elec says to open $380 mln home appliance plant in US
SEOUL, June 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to open a $380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in South Carolina, the United States.
June 27 QPL International Holdings Ltd
* Through unit disposed 72.4 million shares of china jicheng holdings on open market
* Group is expected to encounter a substantial realised loss on disposal for financial year ending 30 april 2018
* Disposed about 80.8 million shares of greaterchina professional services & about 20 million shares of major holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 29 Swedish digital health start-up KRY has raised 20 million euros ($22.67 million) from investors to fund further expansion in Europe, it said on Thursday.
FRANKFURT, June 28 Only 1.2 percent of outstanding shares of Drillisch have been tendered in an offer that peer United Internet was forced to make after acquiring more than 30 percent of the low-cost mobile operator in a share swap, the two companies said on Wednesday.