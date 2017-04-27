BRIEF-Arrow Electronics announces early results
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
April 27 QPR SOFTWARE PLC:
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 2.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 276,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 105,000 YEAR AGO
* ESTIMATES THAT ITS NET SALES WILL GROW IN 2017
* SAYS 2017 OPERATING PROFIT WILL REMAIN SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR DUE TO GROWTH INVESTMENTS
* PLANNED INCREASE IN COSTS IS MAINLY RELATED TO ACCELERATING SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT AND GROWTH INVESTMENTS IN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: