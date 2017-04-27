April 27 QPR SOFTWARE PLC:

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 2.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 276,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 105,000 YEAR AGO

* ESTIMATES THAT ITS NET SALES WILL GROW IN 2017

* SAYS 2017 OPERATING PROFIT WILL REMAIN SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR DUE TO GROWTH INVESTMENTS

* PLANNED INCREASE IN COSTS IS MAINLY RELATED TO ACCELERATING SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT AND GROWTH INVESTMENTS IN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS.