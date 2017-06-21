UPDATE 5-BlackBerry misses sales forecasts, shares tumble
* U.S.- and Canada-listed shares both fall more than 10 pct (Adds comments from BlackBerry CEO)
June 21 QSC AG:
* DGAP-NEWS: FRANKFURTER LEBEN GROUP TO PROCURE ENTIRE IT LANDSCAPE FROM QSC'S PURE ENTERPRISE CLOUD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABUJA, June 23 Nigeria's central bank said on Friday it intervened in talks after Etisalat Nigeria defaulted on a $1.2 billion loan because it sought to prevent job losses and asset stripping.
MEXICO CITY, June 23 Argentine online marketplace Mercado Libre Inc plans to provide working-capital loans to entrepreneurs in Brazil and Mexico this year, expanding on a program the company launched in its homeland last month.