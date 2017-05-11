BRIEF-Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1
May 12 QT Vascular Ltd
* Entry Into Asset Purchase Option Agreement
* upon exercise of option by medtronic and closing , medtronic shall pay to sellers purchase consideration of us$28 million
* Company and its units entered into asset purchase option agreement with medtronic, inc. And one of its affiliates
* Medtronic has the option to acquire specific assets of the sellers and licence intellectual property
* Medtronic has the option to acquire specific assets of the sellers and licence intellectual property

* Medtronic enters into loan & security agreement with co to extend interest‐bearing loan of 8% per annum of upto us$1.3 million for upto 3 yrs
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)